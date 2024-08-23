Ranveer Singh Net Worth

Ranveer Singh, an Indian actor known for his dynamic roles in Bollywood, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Renowned for his versatility and energetic performances, Singh is among the highest-paid actors in India. He has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including five Filmfare Awards, and has consistently been featured in the “Forbes India” Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Singh’s most notable roles include performances in films such as “Lootera,” “Padmaavat,” and “Bajirao Mastani.”

Beyond acting, Ranveer Singh is also an entrepreneur and a brand ambassador. In 2019, he launched his own record label, IncInk, to promote local musicians. He endorses several major brands, including Adidas, Head & Shoulders, Jack & Jones, and MakeMyTrip, and has invested in Vineeta Singh’s start-up, Sugar Cosmetics, further expanding his financial portfolio.

Early Life

Ranveer Singh was born on July 6, 1985, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra, India, to parents Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. His family has roots in Karachi, Pakistan, from where his grandparents migrated during the Partition of India. He was raised alongside his older sister, Ritika. From a young age, Singh aspired to become an actor. However, he first pursued higher education, attending H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai before shifting his focus to creative writing.

Singh then moved to the United States, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from Indiana University Bloomington in 2008. During his time in the U.S., he took acting classes and minored in theatre, honing his craft and developing a foundation for his future career in acting. Upon returning to Mumbai in 2007, Singh worked as a copywriter in advertising while auditioning for acting roles, initially securing only minor parts.

Rise to Stardom in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s breakthrough came in 2010 when he auditioned for and won the lead role in Maneesh Sharma’s “Band Baaja Baaraat.” His portrayal of Bittoo Sharma, a street-smart Delhi boy, won critical acclaim and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Following this success, he starred in “Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl” (2011), playing a charming con man, and “Lootera” (2013), a period romance based on O. Henry’s short story “The Last Leaf.”

Singh’s career reached new heights when he starred opposite Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” (2013), an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” His role as Ram earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor and solidified his status as one of Bollywood’s leading stars. This film marked the beginning of a successful collaboration with Bhansali, leading to roles in “Bajirao Mastani” (2015) and “Padmaavat” (2018). Both films were significant box-office successes, with “Padmaavat” being one of the most expensive Hindi films ever made at the time, grossing over $71 million worldwide.

In addition to his work in period dramas, Singh has showcased his versatility in various genres. He starred in the comedy-drama “Dil Dhadakne Do” (2015), the action-packed “Gunday” (2014), and the romantic comedy “Befikre” (2016). His performance in “Bajirao Mastani” won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, and his role in “Padmaavat” earned him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.

Ventures

Ranveer Singh continued to demonstrate his acting prowess with a string of successful films. In 2018, he starred in “Simmba,” which became one of the top-grossing Indian films of the year. He followed this with “Gully Boy” (2019), a film inspired by the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The movie premiered at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival and won a record 13 Filmfare Awards, including another Best Actor award for Singh.

In 2021, Singh ventured into television as the host of the game show “The Big Picture” and made a cameo appearance in “Sooryavanshi.” He then took on the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in “83,” a film depicting India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Despite positive reviews, the film faced delays and did not perform as expected at the box office, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, Singh’s performance was lauded, earning him his third Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

More recently, in 2022, Singh appeared in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and “Cirkus,” although both films underperformed commercially. However, in 2023, he bounced back with the romantic comedy “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar. The film was a commercial hit, grossing over $44 million and securing Singh another Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor.

Personal Life

Ranveer Singh’s personal life, particularly his relationship with actress Deepika Padukone, has been a topic of significant media interest. The couple began dating in August 2012 after working together on “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.” In October 2018, they announced their engagement, and the following month, they were married in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, which included both Hindu and Sikh traditions.

Singh is also known for his bold and unconventional fashion choices, often making headlines with his vibrant and eclectic style. In July 2022, he participated in a photo shoot for “Paper” magazine, which included some nude photographs. These images stirred controversy, leading to multiple complaints and a subsequent inquiry by Mumbai Police.

In recognition of his contributions to cinema and his unique personality, life-size wax figures of Ranveer Singh were installed at Madame Tussauds museums in London and Singapore in December 2023.

