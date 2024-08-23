Raquel Leviss, an American television and social media personality, has an estimated net worth of $500,000. She first gained fame in November 2016 through her appearances on the Bravo reality series “Vanderpump Rules.” In mid-2023, Leviss became even more well-known outside the reality TV world due to her involvement in the “Scandoval” scandal, which centered around a romantic affair with fellow reality stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Raquel Leviss Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth 1994 Place of Birth Sonoma, California Nationality American Profession Television and Social Media Personality

Early Life

Born in 1994 in Sonoma, California, Raquel Leviss was adopted at birth. From a young age, she was involved in beauty pageants and even won the title of Miss Sonoma County in 2016. After completing her high school education, Leviss attended Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California. She graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and soon moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment and modeling.

Rise to Fame on Vanderpump Rules

Raquel Leviss first appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” in November 2016 as the girlfriend of James Kennedy, a main cast member of the show. The two quickly became a prominent couple on the series, and their relationship became a central storyline. In May 2021, James Kennedy proposed to Raquel in a grand gesture by organizing a mini-festival named “Rachella,” inspired by the popular music festival Coachella. However, after five years together, the couple announced their split in December 2021, which was a significant plot point on the show.

The Scandoval Scandal

The “Scandoval” scandal significantly boosted Raquel Leviss’s notoriety in 2023. The controversy revolved around her affair with Tom Sandoval, a longtime cast member of “Vanderpump Rules,” who had been in a relationship with Ariana Madix since 2013. The affair reportedly began after Raquel attended Coachella with Sandoval in April 2022. It was later confirmed that they had their first sexual encounter in September 2022, marking the beginning of their secret relationship.

Also Read: What Was Penny Marshall’s Net Worth When She Died?

The affair, dubbed “Scandoval,” became a major storyline on the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules” and drew widespread media attention.

Raquel Leviss Net Worth

Raquel Leviss net worth is $500,000.