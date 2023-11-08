Rare Blue Royal Diamond Fetches Over $40 Million

A remarkable 17.61-carat pear-shaped blue diamond, known as the Bleu Royal, has been sold at a Christie’s auction in Geneva for a staggering $43.8 million, according to news agencies.

This extraordinary gem, touted as the “largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue diamond” ever offered at auction, was set in an exquisite ring.

The Bleu Royal had been held in private ownership for five decades, making this auction its very first public sale.

Christie’s declared it as one of the rarest diamonds ever discovered, and indeed, only three fancy vivid blue diamonds exceeding 10 carats have appeared for sale in the auction house’s 250-year history.

These instances took place in 2010, 2014, and 2016, with the most notable being the 14.62-carat Oppenheimer Blue, which commanded a price of over $57 million.

Max Fawcett, the head of jewelry at Christie’s in Geneva, expressed their delight with the sale, emphasizing that it marked the most expensive jewelry lot sold by any auction house worldwide in 2023.

The Bleu Royal’s uniqueness and impeccable qualities made it a highly coveted gem among collectors and connoisseurs.

In addition to the remarkable blue diamond, Christie’s is also making headlines by auctioning a Rolex watch worn by the renowned US actor Marlon Brando in the iconic film “Apocalypse Now.”

The wristwatch, bearing the hand-engraved inscription “M. Brando” on its back, was acquired for about $5 million. This significant sale further highlights the strong demand for iconic memorabilia and valuable collectibles.

Christie’s ongoing activities are not limited to traditional auctions alone. The renowned auction house is concurrently conducting an online sale featuring a pearl necklace worn by the legendary Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of the classic film “Roman Holiday.”

This unique piece of cinematic history is available for bidding from November 3 to November 16, adding a touch of glamour and nostalgia to the world of auctioning.