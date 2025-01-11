Journalist Rasna Warah Dies After an Illness, Family Says 

Journalist Rasna Warah is dead.

Her family confirmed the death on Saturday January 11 in a post on social media accounts.

She had been battling an undisclosed illness.

“Hello all. Rasna Warah passed away a couple of hours ago. More details to follow,” Zahid Rajan posted in a WhatsApp group.

She and her family lived in Malindi.

Rasna Warah was a Kenyan writer and journalist.

In a previous incarnation, she was an editor at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

She has published two books on Somalia – War Crimes (2014) and Mogadishu Then and Now (2012) – and is the author UNsilenced (2016), and Triple Heritage (1998).

From 1994 till 2009 she worked for the UN as editor of the State of the World’s Cities report and Habitat Debate, and has written for the Mail and Guardian, the East African, Cityscapes, State of the World, UN Chronicle and Kwani?