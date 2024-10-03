Raven-Symoné Siblings: Remembering Blaize Pearman

Raven-Symoné is an acclaimed American actress and singer who gained fame as Olivia on The Cosby Show and starred in That’s So Raven.

She has also released several albums and directed episodes of various shows.

Recently, Raven mourned the death of her father, Christopher B. Pearman, sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.

She is married to Miranda Pearman-Maday, with whom she has publicly defended against online harassment.

Siblings

Raven had one sibling, a younger brother named Blaize Pearman, who tragically passed away in November 2023 at the age of 31 after battling colon cancer for two years.

Their birthdays are just days apart, with Raven born on December 10 and Blaize on December 16.

Raven often shared their close bond on social media, highlighting their affectionate relationship throughout the years.

Career

Raven began her television career at a young age, making her debut in the iconic sitcom The Cosby Show from 1989 to 1992, where she portrayed Olivia Kendall, the adorable granddaughter of Clair and Cliff Huxtable.

Prior to The Cosby Show, she also appeared in a recurring role on the spin-off series A Different World, which showcased her talent and versatility.

In 2003, Raven achieved breakthrough success with the Disney Channel series That’s So Raven, where she starred as Raven Baxter, a teenager with psychic abilities.

The show became a massive hit, running for four seasons until 2007, and was notable for its positive representation of African American culture as well as themes of friendship and family.

Raven’s performance earned her several awards, including five NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Children’s Series and multiple Kids’ Choice Awards nominations and wins.

In addition to her acting career, Raven is also a talented singer.

She released several albums throughout her career, starting with her debut album Here’s to New Dreams in 1993, which included the hit single That’s What I Said.

In 2004, she released This Is My Time, showcasing songs that resonated with her young audience.

Raven has also lent her voice to various animated characters, further expanding her career.

Notable roles include Dr. Bunsen Honeydew in Muppet Babies (2018-present) and Tinker Bell in Disney’s animated films, including Tinker Bell (2008) and its sequels.

Additionally, from 2015 to 2016, Raven served as a co-host on the daytime talk show The View, where she shared insights on various social issues and pop culture topics.

Beyond her entertainment career, Raven is known for being an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

Awards and accolades

Raven has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her significant contributions to television and music.

She has won a total of 12 awards from 27 nominations across various ceremonies.

Notably, she has been recognized with five NAACP Image Awards, primarily for her role in That’s So Raven, where she also earned two Kids’ Choice Awards and three Young Artist Awards.

Her work on Raven’s Home earned her a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Program.

Additionally, she received multiple nominations for her performances on The View, including two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.