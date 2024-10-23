RB Alvin Kamara agrees to a two-year, $24.5 million deal agreement with Saints.

Alvin Kamara’s offseason contract squabbles are over.

According to reports, Kamara and the New Orleans Saints have reached an agreement on a two-year, $24.5 million extension that will keep him under contract until the 2026 season.

According to Garafolo, the transaction is worth up to $26 million because it includes more than $22 million in guaranteed funds and $1.5 million in incentives.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Saints will save approximately $18 million on the 2025 salary cap thanks to Kamara’s new contract.

During the 2024 offseason, Kamara stated that he would like to be compensated at the going rate for elite NFL running backs, in contrast to Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, who received market-setting contracts.

The five-time Pro Bowler showed his unhappiness by leaving obligatory minicamp early, but he did not conduct a holdout during training camp despite the fact that a new contract was not reached.

The former third-round pick also expressed his long-term commitment to the Saints.

“I want to be a saint. “I want to retire here,” Kamara stated on July 24, adding that he would continue to play even if he did not get the new contract he sought.

Kamara put his frustrations aside and started the 2024 season by demonstrating his value. During the Saints’ 2-0 start, the running back collected 290 scrimmage yards (198 rushing, 92 receiving) and scored five touchdowns, laying the groundwork for a potential huge payday in 2025.

Instead, the Saints recognised Kamara’s worth seven weeks into the season and will now keep the NOLA fan favourite in black and gold until 2026.

The Saints have cooled down dramatically after their 2-0 start, losing five straight games while quarterback Derek Carr recovers from an oblique injury. Kamara has 690 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns through Week 7.

Kamara, who is just 233 yards shy of becoming the Saints’ all-time leading rusher, advanced to his preferred pay grade earlier than expected. It will also strengthen his resolve to spend his whole NFL career in New Orleans.