Real Madrid’s Bellingham set to miss 12 weeks after shoulder surgery

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to miss up to 12 weeks recovering from a shoulder operation after the Spanish giants said Wednesday he had successfully undergone surgery.

“Our player Jude Bellingham has undergone successful surgery for a recurrent left shoulder dislocation,” said Real Madrid in a statement.

“Bellingham will now begin a period of rehabilitation prior to his return to recovery work.”

While Madrid did not specify the expected length of his recovery time, Spanish media have reported it will take around 12 weeks for him to return to action.

Bellingham has been struggling with shoulder discomfort after dislocating it in a La Liga match in November 2023, and playing with a brace under his shirt since then.

The England midfielder held off on the operation until after Madrid’s participation in the Club World Cup this summer, with Xabi Alonso’s side reaching the semi-finals.

Bellingham is set to miss the La Liga visit to face rivals Atletico Madrid in late September, as well as the club’s first two Champions League matches.

The 22-year-old midfielder should be back in action by the time Madrid host Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season in late October.

“I’ve got the point where… I’m fed up with the brace, and having to tug on it and having (other) players tug on it, and it rearranging all the time,” said Bellingham during the Club World Cup.

The midfielder will also miss World Cup qualifiers with England against Andorra and Serbia on September 6 and 9 respectively.

By AFP