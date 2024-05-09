Real Snatch Stunning Win Over Bayern to Reach Final

Real Madrid snatched an incredible semi-final victory as two late goals defeated Bayern Munich and set up a Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern looked to be heading to the final when Alphonso Davies cut in and blasted past Andriy Lunin after England captain Harry Kane had found him with a superb pass.

But Joselu grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser when he reacted quickest after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had been excellent up until then, fumbled Vinicius Jr’s effort.

There was even more drama to come two minutes later when Joselu, a former Stoke City striker, swept home from six yards after Antonio Rudiger’s square pass.

The goal was initially ruled offside, only for a video assistant referee (VAR) decision to show that Joselu was onside, sparking incredible scenes of celebration in the Bernabeu, with Real hanging on to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Real, 14-time European champions, will face Dortmund on Saturday, 1 June at Wembley.

There was controversy in the 13th minute of injury time at the end of the second half as Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt thought he had taken the game to extra time.

A ball was played up to Noussair Mazraoui and the assistant referee’s flag was raised for offside, with a number of Real defenders stopping before Bayern’s De Ligt fired into the net.

Television replays suggested the original decision may not have been correct and that had the flag not been raised it would have needed to be checked by VAR, with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel and a number of players including Kane and fellow Englishman Eric Dier strongly protesting against the decision.

Delight for Bellingham but heartbreak for Kane and Dier

For England midfielder Jude Bellingham, the outcome continues an incredible first season at the Bernabeu and he will face his former side Dortmund in the final in London.

Bellingham left the German team for Real in an £88.5m move in June 2023 and has a chance to complete a double, having already helped Real win La Liga.

“At Wembley, against Dortmund… It’s a weird one, I can’t believe it,” Bellingham told TNT Sports. “When I was seven years old in Birmingham, I was dreaming of nights like this.”

While it was a dream come true for Bellingham, there was heartbreak for his fellow England players Kane and Dier.

Kane has scored 44 times for Bayern since moving in an £86m transfer from Tottenham last summer, but this loss ends his hopes of winning a first major title in his career.

Both Kane and Dier played in the 2019 Champions League final as Tottenham lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Kane had put Bayern 2-1 ahead in the first leg against Madrid, only for Vinicius Jr to grab his second to leave it at 2-2 after the opening match in Germany.

The second leg was played in a fantastic atmosphere at the Bernabeu. The hosts almost scored early on, only for Neuer to make an excellent double save – pushing Vinicius Jr’s effort against the post and then stopping Rodrygo’s follow-up effort.

Vinicius Jr was a constant threat for Real down their left but again saw Neuer twice make excellent saves.

But Bayern, against the run of play, took the lead in the 68th minute.

Kane, in the centre circle, sprayed a superb pass to Davies on the left flank, and the Canadian ran at Rudiger, cut inside on to his right foot and unleashed an unstoppable strike for what looked to be the winner.

Boss Tuchel, who is leaving Bayern at the end of the season, took Kane off with five minutes to go, before Joselu swung the game in Real’s favour.

The striker took advantage of a rare Neuer error and then scored again three minutes later as Real clinched an incredible victory.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has reached his sixth Champions League final as a manager, said he is going to “enjoy this week”.

“[My players are] unbelievable. I’m really grateful to them,” Ancelotti added. “They work really hard and I think this is the best squad I have ever had in my career.”

