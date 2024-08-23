Rebecca Black Net Worth: How The “Friday” Singer Built Her Wealth

Rebecca Black is an American singer and YouTube personality with an estimated net worth of $500,000. She first gained widespread attention in 2011 with her viral music single “Friday,” which became infamous for its heavily criticized lyrics and production. Despite the initial backlash, Rebecca Black has since developed a successful online presence, amassing over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.

Rebecca Black Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth June 21, 1997 Place of Birth Irvine, California Nationality American Profession Singer and YouTube Personality

Early Life

Rebecca Renee Black was born on June 21, 1997, in Irvine, California. Her parents, Georgina Marquez Kelly, of Mexican descent, and John Jeffery Black, of English, Italian, and Polish descent, are both veterinarians. Rebecca initially attended private school but switched to public school in the 6th grade due to bullying. The negative experience led her to eventually complete her education through homeschooling, a decision influenced by both her need for a flexible schedule and ongoing bullying.

The Making of “Friday”

Rebecca Black’s path to fame began in an unusual way. Her mother paid $4,000 to ARK Music Factory, a vanity recording company, to produce a music video for Rebecca. The package included not only the production of the video but also the creation of an original song titled “Friday.” This venture was a unique opportunity that allowed Rebecca and her family to retain full ownership of both the video and its master recordings.

When “Friday” was uploaded to YouTube on February 10, 2011, it initially garnered little attention, with only about 1,000 views in its first month. However, the song went viral on March 11, 2011, quickly amassing millions of views. The internet, particularly Twitter, buzzed with discussions about the video, most of which were negative or mocking. Despite the criticism, “Friday” became a commercial success, selling around 40,000 digital copies in its first week and leading to an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” where Rebecca discussed the song’s reception.

Life After “Friday”

The backlash against “Friday” was intense, with Rebecca even receiving death threats that required police investigation. However, the controversy also opened doors for her in the entertainment industry. She signed with DB Entertainment, managed by Debra Baum, and by the end of 2011, the “Friday” music video had surpassed 167 million views on YouTube, although it also became one of the most disliked videos on the platform with over 3 million dislikes.

After a legal dispute with ARK Music Factory over the rights to “Friday,” Rebecca launched her own independent record label, RB Records. Her first single on the label, “My Moment,” was released in July 2011, followed by “Person of Interest” in November of the same year. She continued to release music in 2012 with singles like “Sing It” and “In Your Words” and joined the Maker Studios YouTube network. In 2013, she released “Saturday,” a follow-up to “Friday,” which surprisingly charted on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 55. In 2017, she released an EP titled “RE/BL.”

Today, Rebecca Black remains active on YouTube, where she shares a variety of content, including Q&A sessions, music covers, and personal vlogs. She also appeared as a contestant on the second season of the reality television music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Despite her unconventional rise to fame, Rebecca Black has managed to carve out a lasting presence in the entertainment world.

Personal Life

In April 2020, Rebecca Black publicly came out as queer during an episode of the podcast “Dating Straight.” She continues to be an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and remains a prominent figure on social media platforms.

Rebecca Black Net Worth

Rebecca Black net worth is $500,000.