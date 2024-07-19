Rebecca Miano Nominated as Kenya’s Next Attorney General in President Ruto’s Partial Cabinet

President William Ruto has nominated Rebecca Miano as the next Attorney General in the newly announced 11-member partial Cabinet on Friday.

If approved by Parliament, Miano, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, will succeed Justin Muturi. Muturi was among the officials dismissed on July 11 when Ruto dissolved his cabinet following deadly protests in the country.

Before her tenure at the Trade Ministry, Miano held the position of Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development. In this role, she was responsible for championing Kenya’s agenda within the East African Community, promoting development through Regional Development Authorities, and implementing measures to enhance resilience in arid and semi-arid areas.

Miano made history as the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen), a role she held for five years before her cabinet appointment.

With over three decades of experience in the energy sector, Miano is recognized as a leading continental business figure with a distinguished career in public service. She is celebrated not only for her leadership at KenGen but also for her contributions to gender parity. She founded the Pink Energy forum to address gender issues in the energy sector and has been appointed to prestigious roles, including serving as a Council Member of the World Bank Group’s Advisory Council on Gender and Development, a position she continues to hold.

Miano has received numerous accolades, including being recognized among the Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa, named Chairperson of the Year by Women on Boards in 2021, and receiving the Company Secretary of the Year award in the Champions of Governance Awards series in 2010.

She is a registered Certified Public Secretary of Kenya and attained fellowship status (FCS) from the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPSK) in October 2023. Miano holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, a Diploma in Law, and has pursued postgraduate studies in Comparative Law. In 2010, she completed the Advanced Management Program at Strathmore University and is also a member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).