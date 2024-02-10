Redmi Note 13 Series Officially Launched in Kenya

Chinese tech company Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 13 Series in Nairobi, Kenya.

The new series features three devices that further elevate the popular Redmi Note range: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13.

With significant upgrades to camera system, design, display and processor, Redmi Note 13 Series continues to close the gap between mid-range and flagship-level smartphones, delivering all-star durability, fantastic experience, and impressive imaging capability – all at reasonable prices.

Make every shot iconic with Redmi Note 13 Series’ upgraded camera system

Engineered to meet diverse photography needs, Redmi Note 13 Series boasts a versatile, upgraded camera system. The pro model, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro, all feature an ultra-high resolution 200MP camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) to capture photographs with unprecedented levels of detail and bring a flagship-level photography experience to users.

Moreover, 2x/4x lossless zoom offers detailed close-ups from a distance and brings the possibility of focusing on individuals in crowds or zooming in on the action.

These advanced camera systems are supported by a large 1/1.4″ sensor and improved image processing, ensuring astounding image quality even in complex and low light conditions. The combination of this sensor, a super-large f/1.65 aperture, and Tetra2 pixel (advanced pixel-binning technology) delivers clear and bright pictures even in poor lighting conditions, while the 7P lens with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) reduces flare and ghosting.

Meanwhile, the base model, Redmi Note 13, is equipped with a 108MP main camera with 3x lossless zoom to deliver incredible images with finer details. Both smartphones also come with a wide selection of filmCamera filters for users to customize their photos.

With a triple camera setup comprising a 200MP or 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie camera, all these devices are supported by Xiaomi Imaging Engine. Overall, each device provides next-generation computational photography and powerful image processing, making the Redmi Note 13 Series a great option for capturing iconic images at any opportunity.

Superb clarity, AMOLED display and up to 120Hz refresh rate

Redmi Note 13 Series features trendy, sleek design with ultra-slim bezels for premium look and feel, and a high-quality display for an enhanced user experience and immersive viewing.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G offer a crystal-clear viewing with a 1.5K AMOLED display and 1800 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 feature a super-clear FHD+ AMOLED display.

Silky smooth scrolling without lag is ensured on each Redmi Note 13 Series device, thanks to 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, making all viewing experiences smoother, clearer, and more enjoyable.

For added reassurance during extended viewing, Redmi Note 13 Series devices have TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications, and include various eye protection features, such as Reading mode. Other upgrades include the series’ first addition of a convenient in-screen fingerprint sensor1.

Exceptional durability to set your mind at ease

With upgrades in engineering and design, Redmi Note 13 Series offers durability and toughness for added reassurance in difficult conditions. This begins from the display, which introduces Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® to Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G —another series first—for added resistance to accidental drops and scratches. The display has also been further optimized across the series to ensure it is responsive and accurate to touch input, even in the rain.

With an upgraded structure combined with an IP68 dust and water resistance certification2, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G secures its position as the star model of the series, while the other models have also all been elevated to offer IP54 dust and splash resistance3.

Power iconic moments with advanced processors for upgraded performance

The high-performing Redmi Note 13 Series features some of the most powerful processors available, together with long-lasting batteries, ensuring users can enjoy their devices all day long. All models come with an in-box charger4 for added convenience.

For stellar performance, a 4nm process has been introduced for the first time to Redmi Note smartphones. The series leader, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, a massive 5,000mAh battery5 to power through every busy day and offers industry-leading 120W HyperCharge, charging your Redmi Note to 100% in just 19 minutes6.

Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, and 5,000mAh battery. Offering a 67W turbo charging, taking 45 minutes to charge to 100%6.

The base model also come with performance to impress with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and powerful chipsets.

With upgrades and enhancements across the board, Redmi Note 13 Series takes the beloved Redmi Note line-up to greater heights to let smartphone users around the world revel in flagship features at affordable prices.

Price and availability

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G comes in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple, with two storage variants, starting from Sh73,999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro comes in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green, with two storage variants, starting from Sh41,999.

Redmi Note 13 comes in Midnight Black, Mint Green, Ice Blue, and Ocean Sunset,18 with three storage variants, starting from Sh27,499.