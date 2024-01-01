Relief as City Hall Confirms Unified Business Permit Activation

Nairobi City County residents and entrepreneurs are in for a pleasant New Year’s gift following the activation of the electronic Unified Business Permit (UBP) regime, as part of an ease-of-doing business reform initiative.

The UBP combines the business, fire, food, health, and advertising licenses into one and will be available on the Nairobi City County Government’s NairobiPay Revenue service online portal.

The activation of the UBP regime eliminates the issuance of multiple licenses.

It has been in the development and pilot stages in recent months and was one of the key commitments made by Governor Sakaja Johnson in his manifesto.

Speaking when he confirmed the UBP activation, Sakaja noted that the activation of the UBP system, effective today (1st January 2024), will enhance public service delivery by conveniently allowing Nairobi entrepreneurs to pay for their licenses online and receive an electronic unified business permit.

“We continue to make Nairobi Work, and I am glad that the UBP has now been activated as part of a deliberate effort to improve the ease of doing business parameters in this city.”

“This electronic solution eliminates the issuance of multiple business permits in various service points, which has also been a key revenue leakage risk,” Sakaja said.

He added the UBP regime is also expected to boost Nairobi City County Government’s own source revenues (OSR) performance, which is expected to grow and facilitate the collection of Sh20 billion, by sealing revenue leakage points.

“With the activation of the UBP issuance on the NairobiPay Portal, the county government is now on course to generate and reach its target of Sh20 Billion in Own Source Revenues to fund development projects in the city,” Governor Sakaja said.

In addition to the new UBP the Governor has also extended the land rates waiver until 31st January 2024.

Customers can pay for their land rates using the NairobiPay Portal or dial *647#.