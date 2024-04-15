Relief As Electricity Prices Reduced For Consumers In April

Kenyan consumers are set to benefit from cheaper electricity prices following significant reductions for the month of April.

The price adjustments, announced by Kenya Power on Monday, are attributed to the strengthening of the Kenya Shilling and a decrease in fuel costs used in electricity generation.

Dr. Joseph Siror, Kenya Power’s Managing Director & CEO, expressed satisfaction with the price reductions, noting that they offer relief to customers.

“We are happy to note that the reduction has given reprieve to our customers and we are optimistic that the prevailing macro-economic environment and the improved hydrology, which enables us to dispatch less thermal power, will sustain the benefit to our customers,” Siror said.

Under the new tariff adjustments, customers across different consumption bands will experience notable reductions in their electricity bills.

Customers falling under the Domestic Customer 1 (DC1) tariff band, consuming less than 30 units per month, will enjoy a substantial 13.7 percent reduction. This will translate to a decrease in their monthly bills from Ksh.729 to Ksh.629.

Similarly, customers categorized under the Domestic Customer 2 (DC2) tariff, consuming an average of 31-100 units, will witness an 11.2% reduction in their electricity bills. Their monthly charges will decrease from Ksh.1,773 to Ksh.1,574.

For consumers falling under the Domestic Customer 3 (DC3) tariff band, consuming over 100 units per month, there will be a significant 9.7% reduction in their electricity bills. They will now pay Ksh.3,728, down from Ksh.4,127.

The latest reductions follow a similar significant drop observed in February, where electricity prices for all consumers decreased by Ksh.3.44 per unit.