Rema And Davido Triumph At 2023 Trace Awards In Kigali

Rema and Davido emerged as the top winners at the 2023 Trace Awards, held in Kigali, Rwanda, on October 21.

These awards, organized by Trace, a prominent global TV and multimedia platform, aim to honor outstanding African and Afro-influenced musicians.

Rema claimed the Song of the Year title for his global hit “Calm Down,” which was later remixed with Selena Gomez, reaching as high as No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Nigerian sensation also shared the Best Global African Artist award with Nomcebo.

Davido secured two accolades, winning in both the Best Male and Best Collaboration categories for his track “Unavailable,” a collaboration with South African artist Musa Keys.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy seized the Album of the Year award with “Love Damini.”

The 2023 Trace Awards featured exhilarating performances from approximately 50 African and Afro-inspired artists, including the likes of Davido, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, and Diamond Platnumz.

Olivier Laouchez, Chairman and Co-founder of Trace, remarked, “Tonight has been a triumphant demonstration of the power and creativity of African and African-origin artists. All the nominees and performers at the Trace Awards underlined exactly why African contemporary music has become a global phenomenon.”

The recognition of African music on the global stage has been on the rise, with various award shows incorporating dedicated categories for African artists. In 2022, Wizkid became the inaugural winner of the Favorite Afrobeats Artist at the American Music Awards, while “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez secured the inaugural Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Awards in September. The nominees for the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance will be disclosed on November 10.

Besides the competitive categories, three special awards were presented, including a Lifetime Achievement Award to Nigeria’s 2Face, a Change Maker Award to Nigeria’s Mr. Eazi for his philanthropic work, and the Best Global African Artist Award, shared by Rema and Nomcebo.

For a full list of the awards and nominees, see below:

Album of the Year

DNK – Aya Nakamura (France)

Love Damini – Burna Boy (Nigeria) [WINNER]

Maverick – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

More Love, Less Ego – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Timeless – Davido (Nigeria)

Work of Art – Asake (Nigeria)

Song of the Year

“BKBN” – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

“People” – Libianca (Cameroon)

“Suavemente” – Soolking (France)

“Encre” – Emma’a (Gabon)

“Sugarcane” – Camidoh (Ghana)

“Last Last” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Rush” – Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

“Calm Down” – Rema (Nigeria) [WINNER]

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

“Sete” – K.O (South Africa)

“Cough” – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

“MORTEL 06” – Innoss’B (DRC)

Best Music Video

“2 Sugar” – Wizkid (Nigeria) feat. Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

“Baddie” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria) [WINNER]

“Kpaflotage” – Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

“Loaded” – Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) & Asake (Nigeria)

“Ronda” – Blxckie (South Africa)

“Tombolo” – Kalash (Martinique)

“Yatapita” – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Male

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria) [WINNER]

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

K.O (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Female

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Nadia Mukami (Kenya)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal) [WINNER]

Best Collaboration

“Many Ways” – BNXN (Nigeria) with Wizkid (Nigeria)

“Mine” – Show Dem Camp (Nigeria) with Oxlade (Nigeria)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

