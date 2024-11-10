Remedies and Relief Strategies for Tooth Pain After Dental Implants in Spring Hill

Dental implants can be one of the best ways to replace teeth to maximize aesthetics, functionality, and comfort. That’s why, despite the cost of full mouth dental implants, patients may opt for these procedures over others. However, recovering from surgery can involve pain, swelling, and discomfort while your mouth heals, and your implants integrate into your jawbone. This article explores how to relieve pain and discomfort after receiving implants from your dentist in Spring Hill, TN.

Take prescribed medication

The dentist will most likely prescribe medication to manage pain and swelling, such as a strong non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medication. Take this prescribed medication as directed. Set reminders if needed so you don’t forget. Meanwhile, avoid other medications that may interfere or interact with the prescription. This can lead to negative and potentially serious side effects.

Apply a cold compress

Inflammation in the area can cause swelling and tenderness. Applying a cold compress to the area is one of the best ways to reduce inflammation and speed up the healing process. This often involves wrapping an ice pack or bag of ice in a cloth material, such as a washcloth, and applying it to the area. Hold it to the area for about 10 minutes per time. Apply several times a day for the first few days after the procedure, then continue as needed beyond that.

Avoid certain foods

Dental implants are designed to be durable and sturdy, but you should avoid foods that may be harder to eat or cause pain or discomfort early in the healing process. Foods to avoid include:

Hard or crunchy foods, such as hard candies or nuts

Hot or cold foods (in case they cause sensitivity)

Acidic foods, such as citrus fruits, since these could cause pain

If chewing is uncomfortable, consider a liquid diet for the first few days. Then, slowly shift to soft foods.

Avoid strenuous physical activity

Strenuous exercise can negatively impact dental implant recovery. Your body will divert resources away from healing, slowing the process and potentially causing pain and discomfort. Plus, increasing your heart rate pumps more blood to the area, increasing your risk of bleeding. There is always a risk of injury, too. Instead, take things easy and focus on rest and recovery. Try to stay off your feet as much as possible. If you want to engage in physical activity, consider a leisurely walk rather than vigorous exercise.

Sleep upright

Lying flat prevents fluids from draining away from the surgical area and increases blood circulation to the gums, which can lead to swelling and increase the chance of bleeding. Sleep upright for the first three to four days following surgery. Lay pillows under your head to angle your upper body upwards or, if you have an adjustable bed frame, elevate the upper portion so that you sleep at an angle.

The bottom line

Dental implant recovery almost always involves some pain and discomfort, but the right strategies can reduce these to make the post-operative process smoother. Take medications as directed and apply cold compresses to your jaw several times per day. Avoid certain foods and strenuous physical activity. Sleep upright to reduce bleeding and promote healing.

All that said, ask your dentist for tips and advice on recovering faster and managing pain. If you experience more severe pain while recovering, contact them immediately to schedule an examination and treatment.