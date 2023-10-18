Rent On Gov’t Residential Houses To Be Increased By 10 Percent From Next Month

The Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development issued a notice on plans to increase monthly rent on all government residential houses.

The State Department for Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, in a letter to his Treasury counterpart Dr. Chris Kiptoo, sought to increase the rent by 10 per cent beginning November 2023.

This is likely to hit workers living in the houses given there have been other hikes especially the taxes without salary increases.

Hinga noted that the notice for the intended increase was first issued on January 18, 2021 since the figure had stagnated for nearly two decades.

“The State Department for Housing and Urban Development on 18th January 2021, wrote to the National Treasury, notifying the Treasury and the respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies that benefit from the provision of Government Housing, of an increase in the rent paid for Government Residential Housing by 10%,” wrote Hinga.

“It was noted then, that the rent rates have stagnated since 2001 for most Government Housing, therefore it remains an avenue that can increase Appropriation In Aid (AIA) for the State Department in line with the observations made in the meeting held on 22nd September 2023 with you on enhancing AIA for the State Department.”

The PS further added: “This is to, therefore, seek your concurrence to adjust Rent Rates for Government Residential Housing by 10% commencing 1st November 2023.”

Many are struggling with the high cost of living in the country and with the plans to increase the rent will be negatively taken.

There has been improvement of services in the targeted houses.

