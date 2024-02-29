fbpx
    Residents Of Eastlands Government Estates Given Deadline To Vacate Premises For Affordable Housing Project

    Residents living in government estates in the Eastlands area have been given until April 30 to vacate their premises to make way for the construction of affordable housing units.

    In a directive issued by Charles Hinga, Principal Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development, tenants were instructed to surrender their accommodations by the specified date.

    “Consequently, you are required to prepare and surrender the house you occupy to the Director of Estate Management in vacant possession on or before April 30, 2024, after clearing all the outstanding rent arrears, utility bills, and service charges,” stated Hinga in a letter addressed to the Lands Cabinet Secretary on February 27.

    “Please note that tenants vacated from these estates will be accorded priority to purchase or rent a house once redevelopment is completed,” he added.

    The move comes amid ongoing efforts by the Kenyan government to address the housing deficit and provide affordable housing solutions to its citizens.

    However, the affordable housing project faced a setback when the court deemed it unconstitutional.

    Under the leadership of the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, a new bill was tabled with amendments higlihjted by the court.

    The bill is now set to be forwarded to the Senate for further deliberation.

     

