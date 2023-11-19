Retired President Uhuru in Mwingi for Church Event 

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka Sunday played host to former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mwingi, Kitui County, for a church fundraiser.

The two leaders arrived on a helicopter on Sunday morning for a fundraiser at the Mwingi Full Gospel Church.

It marked Uhuru’s appearance in public, given the former Head of State’s relatively low profile since relinquishing power in September 2022.

At the church, crowds surrounded Uhuru’s motorcade, waving and cheering him on.

The leaders were expected to address a public rally in Mwingi later on.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Senators Godfrey Osotsi and Enock Wambua are among other leaders in attendance.

Security was tight at the event.