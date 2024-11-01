Revealed: Suspects in Wells Fargo Manager’s Murder Were Brothers 

Two suspects in the murder of Wells Fargo HR manager Willis Onyango were brothers.

They include a slain suspect and one in custody, detectives revealed.

Police said the slain suspect George Oduor Okoth and Victor Okoth Ouma are brothers.

Oduor is the older one and introduced Ouma to crime, police said. Ouma was also a boxer as his brother and were well known in Khwisero and Gem which are neighbours.

The team has established Oduor and his gang abducted Ayieko on the road and took him to a house in the area where they held him for days demanding money and other valuables from him.

They hit his head against a wall causing serious and deadly injuries as they demanded his cooperation.

The owner of the house was grilled over the incident.

“These were highway robbers who have been operating in the area for a while. They were also feared in their village by virtue of them being boxers,” said an official aware of the probe.

Oduor was Thursday October 31 killed in a confrontation with police in Kisumu town and a firearm recovered from him.

He was ambushed by police in his hideout at a guest house opposite Kisumu National Polytechnic.

Police said he clung on to his Smith and Walter pistol in readiness for a gun battle.

Oduor who had earlier escaped police dragnet leaving behind a rolling vehicle and a seriously injured female passenger (who died later), was fatally injured in an effort to subdue him, police said.

Police said the firearm with three live rounds among other items was recovered from him.

He attempted to shoot at the officers prompting a shootout which left him dead. The incident happened at about mid-day on Thursday October 31.

This increased to two, the number of the suspects killed so far in the saga.

Police say they are looking for at least two more suspects over the murder of Ayieko.

Another suspect who had been injured in a shootout in Gem died in hospital on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, who had been rushed to a hospital in Yala, Siaya County, succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a police shooting in Wangai, Gem.

According to police, she was among two female suspects earlier arrested on Wednesday morning in a dramatic chase.

Police in Siaya, Gem Wagai sub-county, recovered a pistol belonging to Ayieko.

This firearm had been robbed from him on the night he was murdered.

The recovery was made following a tip-off from members of the public, reporting that two individuals—one male and one female—were seen with a gun in a Toyota Axio at Wagai Trading Centre.

Responding, officers from Wagai Police Station flagged down the suspect’s vehicle, but the male driver defied the orders and instead opened fire on the police while speeding off towards Luanda, police said.

This prompted a hot chase that ended at Adder Farm within Kagilo area, where the vehicle lost control and rolled over on the left side of the road.

The driver managed to escape, leaving behind the female passenger, who was injured and unconscious.

It is the driver who was killed in Kisumu on Thursday.

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, which was identified as the firearm robbed from Ayieko.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Yala, but sadly, she succumbed to her injuries hours later, police said.

A heightened pursuit of the fleeing suspect led Gem Yala detectives to his rented house at Sagam Trading Centre within Kanyibwop village, where a jungle green sweater and military pair of shorts, two pairs of desert storm jungle boots, two TV sets (40″ and 32″) a HP laptop and Rolex watch among others were recovered.

Detectives were pursuing at least six suspects in connection with the murder of Ayieko.

So far four have been arrested with one of them being placed at the scene of the attack.

Two of them died following a gunfight.

Among those in custody include Ouma who was arrested in Nairobi’s Dandora estate and was presented at the Siaya Law Courts on Wednesday.

Investigators were granted 21 days to detain the suspect as part of their probe.

Police said Ouma was placed at the crime scene through forensic analysis.

He is also said to have made transactions via Ayieko’s mobile phone.

He used the mobile phone to withdraw money from his account.

An autopsy on Ayieko’s body revealed that the Wells Fargo HR manager died due to injuries on his head caused by blunt force trauma.

The deceased went missing after attending a burial in Siaya, and his body was later discovered at a river on the border of Siaya and Kakamega counties.

Ayieko’s body was discovered in Mungowere stream in Yala, Siaya County on October 23 at 2 pm.

The family had reported he was missing on October 21.

The killers then drove his car to Sabatia area, in Kakamega which is a few kilometers away and abandoned it on the roadside.

Ayieko went missing on October 18 after attending a burial vigil event in Gem, Siaya County.