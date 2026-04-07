Revenge killing sparks tension in Lamu as youth torch suspect’s house

A 24-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in Siyu, Lamu East Sub-County, in an incident believed to be linked to a long-standing revenge dispute, police have confirmed.

The attack occurred on Tuesday morning in Ishakani Village when the suspect, allegedly stabbed the victim, Swabir Hassan Omar, in the chest.

According to a witness, the suspect was also armed with a panga and attempted to further attack the victim before fleeing towards the ocean shore.

Swabir collapsed at the scene and was rushed to Siyu Dispensary, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The killing triggered immediate retaliation from enraged youth in Siyu Village, who stormed Ishakani and set ablaze the house belonging to the suspect’s 70-year-old grandmother.

The fire was later contained with the help of residents.

Police officers from Siyu Police Post intervened and managed to restore calm in the area, which had briefly descended into chaos.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder is an act of revenge tied to a 2023 killing.

The deceased is the younger brother of a man accused of killing the suspect’s cousin in a separate stabbing incident.

That earlier case is currently pending judgment at the High Court in Garsen.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large, as efforts continue to bring him to justice.

The body of the deceased has since undergone a postmortem examination and was released to the family for burial.

And police in Nyandarua County launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was discovered with severe head injuries in Gichungo area.

The incident was reported on Tuesday morning by a village elder, James Muchiri, who alerted authorities after spotting the body lying by the roadside at Thitai, near Kariamu shopping centre.

Officers from Gichungo Police Station, visited the scene and confirmed the incident.

The body had deep cuts on the head, indicating a possible violent attack.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to J.M. Kariuki County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending identification and postmortem examination.

Police have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing and are appealing to members of the public who may have missing relatives to come forward and assist in identifying the deceased.

Meanwhile, police in Kiambu County are investigating a suspected suicide after a 34-year-old man drowned in a family dam in Lari Sub-County.

The incident, which occurred in Ebenezer Village under Kamae Sub-location, was reported on Tuesday morning. According to the report, the deceased, identified as Geoffrey Waweru Githua, allegedly jumped into the dam on Monday morning following a domestic dispute.

Authorities say the man had reportedly quarreled with his mother the previous evening over proceeds from vegetable sales at their family farm.

Police officers from Kamae Police Station, responded to the scene and retrieved the body at around 11:30 a.m.

The body, which had no visible physical injuries, was moved to Uphome Mortuary in Lari, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.