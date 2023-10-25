Richard Roundtree, Iconic Star Of Shaft Film Franchise, Passes Away At 81

Renowned US actor Richard Roundtree, celebrated for his iconic portrayal of detective John Shaft in the Shaft film franchise, has died at the age of 81.

His passing occurred at his Los Angeles home on a Tuesday afternoon, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, as confirmed by his manager, Patrick McMinn, to The Hollywood Reporter.

Roundtree’s influence on the film industry is considered a pivotal moment for African American leading men. “The impact he had on the industry cannot be overstated,” expressed McMinn in a statement.

Born on July 9, 1942, in New Rochelle, New York, Roundtree embarked on his acting journey in the early 1960s.

Richard Roundtree’s portrayal of detective John Shaft made him a star at the age of 29 and was groundbreaking for the time.

The Shaft film franchise, which spanned the 1970s, is widely regarded as an iconic example of Blaxploitation films, a genre characterized by action films featuring heroic black characters.

Roundtree’s cinematic repertoire extends beyond Shaft, including roles in movies such as Inchon and Seven, as well as appearances in television series like Roots, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Desperate Housewives.

Fellow actor Samuel L. Jackson, who worked alongside Roundtree in the 2000 Shaft reboot and a 2019 installment of the franchise, lauded the late actor as “the prototype, the best to ever do it.”

In an Instagram post, Jackson shared his heartfelt sentiments, emphasizing the void left by Roundtree’s passing.

Richard Roundtree’s contribution to the film industry was not only marked by his acting prowess but also by his resilience in the face of adversity.

He faced a breast cancer diagnosis in 1993, which led to a double mastectomy. His legacy continues through his four daughters – Kelli, Nicole, Taylor, Morgan – his son John, and at least one grandchild, as reported by the New York Times.

