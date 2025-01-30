Rihanna appears at A$AP Rocky’s trial – here’s what to know about the case

Pop star Rihanna was in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday as her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, continued his trial on assault charges.

The singer, who shares two children with the rapper, sat in the court with A$AP Rocky’s family as the trial delved into allegations that he pulled a gun out on his former friend and opened fire multiple times.

The trial started on Friday and will determine whether the rapper will face penalties on two charges of felony assault. He could face decades in prison.

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyers have argued the weapon was a prop gun and his former friend is only after money.

Here’s what you need to know about the case.

What is A$AP Rocky charged with?

A$AP Rocky’s assault trial began on 24 January in Los Angeles.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged with two felony assault charges relating to a 2021 shooting incident in Hollywood.

Authorities allege A$AP Rocky and a former friend got into a heated discussion that turned violent and led to the rapper pulling out a gun and opening fire.

Who is the accuser Terell Ephron?

The victim in the case is fellow artist and childhood friend Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli. He is the star witness for prosecutors

They were both part of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective and have known one another since their time together at a New York high school.

Their relationship eroded over time as A$AP Rocky’s career took off and he became famous.

It all led up to a disagreement between the pair in November 2021.

Mr Ephron took the stand this week to describe their relationship and the moments of the alleged shooting.

What is A$AP Rocky accused of doing?

Authorities have said Mr Ephron met Mr Mayers on 6 November in 2021, a day after the pair got into a disagreement.

They met outside a Hollywood hotel about a block from the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Prosecutors say when the pair met things got physical. Mr Mayers is then alleged to have whipped out a gun from his waistband and pointed it toward Mr Ephron, telling him “I’ll kill you right now”.

Court documents outline that Mr Ephron told the rapper to fire the weapon, which Mr Mayers did not and instead started walking away.

Mr Ephron followed behind and yelled at Mr Mayers about their disagreements, court documents show.

That’s when prosecutors allege Mr Mayers pulled out the gun again and opened fire.

Court documents allege multiple bullets were fired, one of which is alleged to have grazed Mr Ephron’s knuckles.

Authorities say parts of the incident were captured on surveillance footage, including some footage that included audio of gunfire, although there is no video showing the shooting.

Some of this footage has been played in court already for jurors.

What is A$AP Rocky saying about the allegations?

There are several key points of contention in the case: the weapon, police investigation and Mr Ephron’s injuries.

The rapper’s lawyers have noted the weapon authorities say was the gun he pulled out was not usable – instead it was a prop weapon his security encouraged him to carry to ward off would-be attackers.

His lawyers have also focused on Mr Ephron taking multiple days to report the incident to police, and how authorities found no trace of bullet casings or a shooting when they responded to the incident.

Court documents detail that Mr Ephron returned to the scene later and gathered two shell casings he said he found in the area. He brought them when he reported the incident to police two days later.

He also did not immediately go to hospital after the incident and instead sought medical treatment after flying back to New York.

Could A$AP Rocky face prison time?

Yes, the rapper could face up to 24 years in prison if found guilty in the trial, which is expected to go on for about three weeks.

A panel of 12 jurors will decide his fate.

Will Rihanna appear in court again?

It’s unclear if Rihanna will continue appearing for the trial. Before the proceedings started, the rapper’s lawyer had told the court this week that Mr Mayers has tried to keep his family away from all of this.

Media reports indicate that on Wednesday she sat between the rapper’s mother and sister in the courtroom. The couple’s two children did not appear.

Rihanna’s presence sparked intense media and fan interest outside the courthouse, but she entered through a non-public entrance used by judges, and was already seated in the courtroom when media were allowed into the chamber.

During jury selection, prosecutors questioned jurors about Rihanna and whether her connection to the case would affect their ability to deliver a fair verdict. While some described themselves as Rihanna fans, and many more had heard of Rihanna than A$AP Rocky, jurors said her presence in the courtroom would not influence their decision making.

Rihanna’s presence did attract attention from jurors in a murder trial across the hall at the courthouse, with some commenting on her being so nearby.

Rocky’s trial is being televised, but Rihanna sat out of view of the cameras in the courtroom.

