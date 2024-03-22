Rita Tinina to be Buried on March 27 at Parents’ Home in Narok

Journalist Rita Tinina will be buried Wednesday, March 27 at her parents’ home in Narok County.

Her family announced the service and burial will be at their home, Noosupeni Farm Olokirikirai, Narok starting at 10.00 am.

There will be a requiem mass held at Holy Family Basilica on March 25, from 10.00 am.

“The cortege will leave Umash Funeral Home Nakuru on March 27, 2024, at 7.00 am for the funeral,” a death and funeral announcement said.

Tinina died of severe pneumonia, a postmortem examination on her body revealed. Family spokesperson Timothy Njaga, said the postmortem was conducted by government pathologist Peter Ndegwa and family pathologist Dr Michieka Michieka.

The family said they are satisfied with the results, and asked to be accorded privacy to mourn Rita.

The scribe, who worked as an Output Producer for Broadcast platforms at the Nation Media Group died on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Rita was found unresponsive in her Kileleshwa house. Rita, 46, was said to have been fine as of Saturday, but failed to report to work on Sunday.

Her house girl found her unresponsive in her bedroom. She was alone in her bedroom at the time of the incident.

Her eight-year-old daughter was in a different room with the house girl.

The media fraternity has since mourned Rita, who has been in the industry for more than 20 years.

She rejoined NTV in October 2023, after working as a senior reporter at Standard Group’s KTN.