Rob Ryan Siblings: Getting to Know Rex and Jim Ryan

Robert Allen Ryan, born on December 13, 1962, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, is a prominent American football coach renowned for his defensive strategies in both college and professional ranks.

As the son of legendary NFL coach Buddy Ryan and his wife Doris, Rob grew up immersed in the world of football, a passion that shaped his career from an early age.

His parents divorced in 1966, leading Rob and his twin brother to briefly live with their mother in Toronto before returning to the United States in 1974 to join their father.

Today, Ryan serves as the assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach for the USC Trojans, a role he assumed in January 2025, marking a significant return to college football after decades in the NFL.

Married to Kristin Ryan, he is a father of three and continues to embody the intense, no-nonsense coaching style inherited from his family.

Siblings

Rob shares a fraternal bond with his twin brother, Rex Ryan, who was born just five minutes before him on the same day in 1962.

Rex, like Rob, carved out a distinguished career in the NFL, serving as head coach for the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014 and the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2016, often collaborating with Rob on defensive schemes during their overlapping tenures.

The brothers’ shared upbringing under their father Buddy, a defensive mastermind who coordinated the Chicago Bears’ legendary 1985 Super Bowl-winning unit, fostered a competitive yet supportive sibling dynamic that propelled both into coaching.

Beyond Rex, Rob has an older brother, Jim Ryan, who pursued a different path as a lawyer, providing a contrast to the football-centric lives of his younger siblings.

Career

Ryan’s coaching journey began humbly in 1987 as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky, quickly progressing to roles at Ohio State and Tennessee State, where he coached running backs, wide receivers, and the defensive line through the early 1990s.

His entry into the NFL came in 1994 under his father’s tutelage as defensive backs coach for the Arizona Cardinals, a position he held until 1995, honing his skills in pass defense.

After a brief stint as defensive coordinator at Hutchinson Community College in 1996 and Oklahoma State from 1997 to 1999, Ryan returned to the pros as linebackers coach for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2003.

He then ascended to defensive coordinator roles, starting with the Oakland Raiders (2004–2008), followed by the Cleveland Browns (2009–2010), Dallas Cowboys (2011–2012), and New Orleans Saints (2013).

A brief agreement with the St. Louis Rams in 2013 fell through, leading to his Saints tenure.

In 2016, he joined the Buffalo Bills as assistant head coach under his brother Rex, emphasizing aggressive defenses.

Subsequent positions included inside linebackers coach for the Washington Redskins (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2021), and senior defensive assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders (2022–2024).

Interspersed with coaching, Ryan ventured into broadcasting from 2017 to 2018, hosting a Fox Sports radio show and analyzing for Sky Sports.

His 2025 move to USC represents a full-circle moment, blending his NFL pedigree with college roots.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Rob has amassed a collection of achievements that underscore his defensive prowess, including two Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots, where he contributed to victories in Super Bowl XXXVI over the St. Louis Rams and Super Bowl XXXVIII over the Carolina Panthers as linebackers coach.

During his early NFL days with the Arizona Cardinals, his unit ranked second in total defense and third in pass defense in 1994, while leading the league in interceptions (32) and total takeaways (42) in 1995, earning Pro Bowl nods for cornerback Aeneas Williams in both years.

At Hutchinson Community College in 1996, Ryan’s defense set a national record with 49 forced turnovers and topped the nation in total defense (228 yards per game) and sacks (56).

His 1997 season at Oklahoma State earned him The Sporting News Coordinator of the Year award, as the Cowboys ranked top-20 nationally in multiple defensive categories, including turnover margin and scoring defense, en route to an 8-4 record and Alamo Bowl appearance.

Later highlights include the Saints’ 2013 defense, which ranked fourth in points allowed and second in passing yards permitted, and the Bills’ 2016 shutout of the Patriots (16-0).