Rod Wave’s Net Worth

American rapper, singer, and songwriter Rod Wave commands a net worth of $4 million. Renowned for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, Wave has carved out a niche for himself in the rap world, captivating audiences with his emotive storytelling and raw authenticity.

Early Life

Born Rodarius Marcell Green on August 27, 1999, in St. Petersburg, Florida, Wave’s upbringing was marked by adversity and hardship. Raised primarily by his mother following his parents’ separation, he grappled with financial instability and the absence of his father, who was incarcerated for several years. Despite facing challenges, Wave found solace in music, drawing inspiration from rap icons like Kanye West, Kevin Gates, and Chief Keef.

Rod Wave Career

Wave’s musical journey began in 2016 with the release of his mixtape “Hunger Games Vol. 1.” He steadily built his reputation through a series of independent mixtapes before catching the attention of Alamo Records. In 2019, he gained widespread acclaim with his mixtape “PTSD,” featuring the viral hit “Heart on Ice,” which soared to the 25th spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rod Wave Chart-Topping Albums

Wave’s debut album “Ghetto Gospel” (2019) and sophomore album “Pray 4 Love” (2020) both earned spots in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, solidifying his status as a rising star in the rap scene. His third album, “SoulFly” (2021), topped the Billboard 200, further cementing his place as a leading figure in the music industry. Wave’s poignant lyrics, often reflecting on themes of mental health, poverty, and street life, have resonated deeply with fans, earning him critical acclaim and commercial success.

In 2022, Wave continued to push boundaries with the release of his fourth album, “Beautiful Mind,” showcasing his versatility and artistic growth. He embarked on a nationwide tour, captivating audiences with his electrifying performances alongside artists Toosi and Mariah the Scientist. Wave’s unwavering commitment to his craft and relentless work ethic have propelled him to new heights of success, earning him accolades such as the Top New Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

Rod Wave Wife and Children

Despite his rising fame, Wave remains grounded and fiercely protective of his personal life. He shares a low-key relationship with his partner Kelsey, with whom he welcomed twin daughters named Kash and Mocha Green.

Rod Wave Net Worth

