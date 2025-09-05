Rosalinde Mynster Siblings: Meet Jasper Spanning and Line Spanning

Rosalinde Mynster is a Danish actress born on September 28, 1990, in Frederiksberg, Denmark.

She has made a name for herself in the Danish entertainment industry with her compelling performances in film and television.

The daughter of acclaimed actors Søren Spanning and Karen-Lise Mynster, Rosalinde grew up immersed in the world of theater and film, which shaped her career path.

Known for her versatility and depth, she has become a recognizable figure, particularly for her role in the popular Danish series Badehotellet (Seaside Hotel).

Career

Siblings

Rosalinde has two siblings, Jasper Spanning and Line Spanning, each carving their own path in distinct fields.

Jasper Spanning, born on August 30, 1987, is the elder brother and has pursued a career in the film industry as a cinematographer and director.

Unlike his parents and sister, who are actors, Jasper has focused on the technical side of filmmaking, working in the camera and electrical department before stepping into cinematography.

His work includes contributions to various film projects, showcasing his ability to capture compelling visuals that enhance storytelling.

Line Spanning, Rosalinde’s sister, has taken a different route, establishing herself as a pilates instructor in Copenhagen.

She operates a pilates studio, where Rosalinde herself has been known to practice, highlighting a close familial bond.

Career

Mynster’s acting career began at the age of 16 with her debut in the 2008 film Worlds Apart (To Verdener), a drama based on a true story about a Jehovah’s Witness breaking free from her family and community.

The film was Denmark’s Oscar submission for Best Foreign Language Film in 2009, marking an impressive start to her career.

She continued to build her portfolio with roles in the 2010 romantic comedy Truth About Men (Sandheden om mænd), where she acted alongside her mother, Karen-Lise Mynster, and in the historical drama A Royal Affair (2012).

Her breakthrough came with the role of Fie Kjær in Badehotellet, a beloved Danish series where she portrayed a chambermaid turned hotel owner across 33 episodes.

Although she left the series after five seasons, her character returned for the show’s final season, cementing her impact on the production.

More recently, Rosalinde has appeared in projects like Carmen Curlers, a period drama about the 1960s hair curler industry, and Hagen – Im Tal der Nibelungen, a fantasy series reinterpreting the Nibelungenlied saga, where she plays the Valkyrie Brunhild.