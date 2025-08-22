Marcus Johansson Siblings: Getting to Know Martin Johansson

Marcus Lars Johansson, born on October 6, 1990, in Landskrona, Sweden, is a professional ice hockey forward currently playing for the Minnesota Wild in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Drafted 24th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson has built a reputation as a versatile and skilled playmaker known for his speed, hockey sense, and ability to adapt to various roles on the ice.

Nicknamed “Mackan” and “MoJo” by fans, he comes from a hockey-centric family, which has significantly influenced his career path.

Marcus grew up with his brother, Martin Johansson, in Landskrona, Sweden, where they were raised in a supportive environment by their parents, including their father, Lars Johansson.

Martin, like Marcus, has a background in hockey, though specific details about his career are less documented.

In the 2005–06 season, Johansson played for IF Malmö in the under-18 HockeyAllsvenskan, recording seven assists in 12 games.

The following season, he joined Färjestad BK’s under-18 team, scoring five goals and nine assists in 12 games, and excelled in the playoffs with seven goals and three assists in eight games.

By 2007–08, Johansson split time between Färjestad’s under-18 team and a loan to Skåre in Sweden’s third division, while also making his Elitserien playoff debut.

In 2008–09, he was part of Färjestad BK’s Swedish championship-winning team, contributing five goals and five assists in 45 games despite limited ice time.

The 2009–10 season saw him transition to center, leading to a standout performance with ten goals and ten assists in 42 games.

After signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals in May 2010, Johansson made his NHL debut in the 2010–11 season, scoring his first goal against the Boston Bruins.

Over his career, he has played for multiple NHL teams, including the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken, and Minnesota Wild, amassing 185 goals and 332 assists in 983 games as of the 2024–25 season.

In his junior years, Johansson earned the Best Forward Award in his league, recognizing his offensive prowess and playmaking skills.

Internationally, he represented Sweden at the 2009 and 2010 World Junior Championships, captaining the team in 2010 and recording one goal and five assists.

He also played a key role in Sweden’s gold medal win at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, showcasing his ability to perform on the global stage.

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Johansson contributed an assist en route to a silver medal with the Swedish national team.

In the NHL, he reached the Stanley Cup Finals with the Boston Bruins in 2019, though they fell to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.