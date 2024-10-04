Rosie Perez’s Net Worth

Rosie Perez, a renowned American actress, choreographer, talk show host, and community activist, has an estimated net worth of $12 million. Her multifaceted career includes work in film, television, and stage productions, along with significant contributions to music choreography. Perez’s work with artists like Janet Jackson, Bobby Brown, and LL Cool J, and her role as the choreographer for the Fly Girls on In Living Color, helped establish her presence in the entertainment world.

Rosie Perez Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth Sep 6, 1964 Place of Birth Bushwick Nationality American Profession Actress, Choreographer, Talk Show Host, and Community Activist

Early Life

Born in 1964 in Brooklyn, New York, Rosie Perez’s childhood was marked by instability, including time spent in foster care due to her mother’s incarceration. She later moved in with her aunt and attended Grover Cleveland High School in Queens. Perez’s career began when she caught the attention of director Spike Lee at a Los Angeles dance class, leading to her breakthrough film role as Tina in Do the Right Thing (1989).

Film Success

Following her debut, Perez’s acting career flourished in the 1990s, with prominent roles in films such as White Men Can’t Jump (1992), Untamed Heart (1993), and Fearless (1993). Her performance in Fearless earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Perez continued her success with roles in It Could Happen to You (1994) alongside Nicolas Cage, and the critically acclaimed Perdita Durango (1997), solidifying her position as a versatile actress.

Television Career

Perez is also known for her work in television. From 1990 to 1994, she served as a choreographer on In Living Color, earning three Emmy Award nominations. She made guest appearances on shows like 21 Jump Street, Frasier, and voiced Click the camera on Go, Diego, Go!. In 2014, she became a co-host on ABC’s The View, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Stage Work

Rosie Perez has also made her mark on Broadway, starring in productions such as Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune and Fish in the Dark.

Also Read: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Net Worth

In 2014, she published her autobiography, Handbook for an Unpredictable Life, addressing her childhood trauma and struggles with mental health.

Personal Life

In addition to her successful career, Perez is a dedicated activist, particularly for Puerto Rican rights, HIV/AIDS awareness, and social justice. Appointed by President Barack Obama to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, she continues to use her platform to advocate for change. She married artist Eric Haze in 2013, and the couple resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Rosie Perez Net Worth

Rosie Perez net worth is $12 million.