Former CS Rotich Rejects Ruto Job Offer

Former National Treasury CS Henry Rotich has rejected a job offer by President William Ruto.

The former minister on Friday declined appointment as Budget Policy Advisor.

Instead, Rotich has chosen to pursue reinstatement at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), his former employer.

“I thank the president for appointing me to be among his advisers. I, however, think I’d be of better service to the country if I go back to CBK where I worked for many years,” he said.

Before his appointment as a Cabinet Secretary in 2013, Rotich was the head of Macroeconomics at the Treasury.

He was later fired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2020. He was replaced by Ukur Yatani.

He holds a Master’s degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Sociology from the University of Nairobi.

His appointment in the office of the president came after a court acquitted him in a Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams graft case.

Trial Magistrate Eunice Nyutu in December 2023 said there was no evidence to warrant him and other accused persons to be placed on their defence.

“All the accused persons in this case are hereby acquitted under section 210 due to lack of evidence as a result of the reckless dereliction of duty by the prosecution,” the magistrate said.