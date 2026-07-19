Ruiru Hosts Fifth Leg of PGK Equator Tour as Race for Magical Kenya Open Qualification Intensifies

Kenya’s leading professional golfers will tee off at Ruiru Golf Club this week as the fifth leg of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour gets underway, with valuable Order of Merit points up for grabs in the race to qualify for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The four-day tournament, running from July 16 to 19, is expected to feature more than 50 professionals, including current Order of Merit leader Samuel Njoroge, Njoroge Kibugu, Mutahi Kibugu, Greg Snow, Dismas Indiza, Mohit Mediratta, David Wahu, Daniel Nduva and Edwin Mudanyi.

The Ruiru tournament follows last week’s fourth leg at Nyali Golf and Country Club, where Njoroge Kibugu claimed victory after a strong showing in Mombasa.

Heading into the latest round, Safaricom-sponsored golfer Samuel Njoroge remains the man to beat. The Thika Golf Club professional tops the Order of Merit standings with 2,377 points after consistent performances across the opening four events.

He is closely followed by Kakamega’s Dismas Indiza on 1,890 points, while Greg Snow sits third with 1,720 points, setting up another highly competitive week as the trio battles for supremacy.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Mutahi Kibugu said he is eager to continue building momentum.

“I am looking forward to competing at Ruiru and building on the progress I have made over the last four legs. This tour means a lot to me, not only as a young golfer but also for other local professionals. The competition is always intense, and it is difficult to predict who will come out on top. My focus is to remain consistent and put myself in a strong position throughout the week,” he said.

The PGK Equator Tour has become an important platform for Kenya’s professional golfers, offering competitive opportunities throughout the season while helping players earn ranking points for major international events.

The circuit also continues to benefit from corporate support, with Safaricom playing a key role in growing professional golf in Kenya through sponsorship of the tour and four professional golfers. The investment is helping create more opportunities for local talent to compete consistently at a high level and strengthen Kenya’s presence on the international golfing stage.