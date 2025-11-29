Ruku says Gachagua’s kingship is self-made and unsupported

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Geoffrey Ruku took a swipe at opposition leader Rigathi Gachagua following the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election loss, saying the outcome signalled a rejection of divisive politics.

Speaking at Suneka Catholic Parish in Bonchari, Kisii County, during a community fellowship under the Catholic MPs’ Spiritual Support Initiative, Ruku said the vote sent a clear message that Kenyans were no longer embracing leaders who rely on regional division and self-proclaimed political titles.

“Gachagua has been chest-thumping and installing himself as the Mt Kenya kingpin, but the people have spoken loudly. His kingship is self-made and unsupported. Mbeere North proved that,” Ruku told the congregation.

He emphasized that the election was not merely a contest between candidates but a test of leadership values, noting that voters chose unity over confrontation.

“The politics of hatred and division are behind us. Kenya is one nation, and nobody—absolutely nobody—will succeed in dividing it,” he said.

Ruku accused certain leaders of exploiting regional identity for personal gain, adding that such tactics no longer resonate with a population eager for development.

“We must not allow a few individuals to mislead communities for their selfish interests. Kenyans are tired, and they want development, not constant conflict,” he remarked.

He praised the voters of Mbeere North for what he termed political maturity, saying their decision reflected the true aspirations of the region.

“Our people chose peace, development and continuity over noise. They sent a message not just to Gachagua but to every leader who believes negativity wins votes,” he added.

Ruku extended an olive branch to those who lost in the by-election, assuring them that opportunities within the broad-based government remain open. He also urged Kenyans to support President Ruto’s administration, saying it is committed to delivering its promises.

The CS further cautioned youths against being manipulated by politicians pursuing personal ambitions, citing cases where young people were mobilized to block polling stations in Mbeere under the guise of protecting votes while chanting “Wantam” and intimidating perceived government supporters.

Ruku called on Kenyans across all regions to stand firm against divisive narratives, pledging that the government will continue prioritizing service delivery for all.

“Let’s protect our unity. Let’s protect our future,” he concluded.