Ruto Advocates For Affordable Internet Access During SpaceX Visit

During his visit to SpaceX’s factory in Los Angeles, United States, President William Ruto has called upon Starlink, the satellite internet company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, to explore avenues for lowering internet service costs in Kenya.

Ruto’s remarks highlight the importance of affordable internet access in the country, especially in remote areas.

The Kenyan Head of State recognized Starlink’s immense potential in delivering improved internet services worldwide, which, in turn, could play a pivotal role in strengthening Kenya’s digital economy.

“Their investment has the ability to significantly enhance high-speed connectivity in remote villages, schools, and various institutions across the country, thus unlocking the full potential of our digital economy,” President Ruto stated.

President Ruto’s visit to the United States, which commenced on September 13, involves a series of important meetings and discussions.

He began by visiting Silicon Valley in San Francisco, where he held meetings with prominent figures in the tech industry, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Intel’s Pat Gelsinger, Google CFO Ruth Porat, and executives from Nike, GAP, and Levi Strauss.

These discussions touched on various topics, including potential American film projects in Kenya, job creation, and the growth of Kenya’s film industry.

Ruto engaged with Nicholas Weinstock, the President of Invention Studios, to explore opportunities for American filmmakers to produce movies in Kenya, potentially generating employment opportunities and contributing to the growth of the country’s film sector.

He also met with Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of Grammy Global Venture, and President Panos Panay to advocate for the establishment of the Grammy Africa Academy Headquarters in Nairobi.

The Kenyan Head of State’s visit to the United States will culminate in his participation in the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

Starlink, which aims to provide internet access to underserved areas, was first introduced in Kenya on July 18, 2023. Kenyan users are required to pay Ksh.74,216 ($599) to register for the service, which relies on satellite technology to deliver internet access.

Starlink is available in 44 countries globally and offers internet speeds of over 150Mbps, making it a valuable solution for areas with limited access to traditional landline internet services.

The Starlink kit is available in three levels to cater to different user needs, ranging from standard residential use to high-performance and mobility applications in challenging environments.

