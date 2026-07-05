Ruto ally Chweya declares bid for Nyaribari Masaba seat, faults Manduku

The battle for the Nyaribari Masaba parliamentary seat has begun to take shape after Presidential Adviser Charles Chweya officially declared his intention to challenge incumbent MP Daniel Manduku in the 2027 General Election.

Chweya said he was entering the race because of what he described as poor leadership and unfulfilled development promises, arguing that the constituency had failed to make meaningful progress under the current administration.

Speaking before hundreds of supporters at his Bogeche home in Keroka, Chweya accused Manduku of failing to deliver key development projects despite serving nearly a full term in Parliament.

He claimed residents continue to struggle with poor road infrastructure, limited electricity connectivity and unemployment, despite repeated pledges to address the challenges.

Chweya particularly criticized the state of the constituency’s road network, alleging that no new tarmac roads had been delivered during Manduku’s tenure.

“Leadership is measured by results, not promises. Four years down the line, our people are still travelling on dusty and impassable roads. Nyaribari Masaba deserves better,” Chweya said.

He also faulted the MP over what he termed low electricity connectivity, saying many villages and trading centres remain without power.

“Electricity is not a luxury—it is the engine of development. Without power, our youth cannot create businesses, our traders cannot expand and our children cannot fully benefit from modern education,” he told supporters.

Chweya further accused the legislator of failing to effectively lobby for national government projects, claiming that several development initiatives had stalled while neighbouring constituencies continued to attract major investments.

If elected, Chweya pledged to prioritize road construction, rural electrification, quality education, healthcare, youth empowerment and prudent management of public resources.

“I am offering servant leadership. Every shilling allocated to this constituency must work for the people. We cannot continue celebrating empty promises while our neighbours move ahead,” he said.

He urged residents to rally behind what he described as a transformative agenda aimed at unlocking the constituency’s economic potential.

Manduku, the former Kenya Ports Authority managing director who was elected in the 2022 General Election, is widely expected to seek a second term. Chweya’s entry into the race sets the stage for what is likely to be a closely watched contest, with development issues expected to dominate the campaign.

Manduku had not responded to Chweya’s allegations at the time of publication