Ruto Announces Deployment of Additional 600 Cops to Haiti

President William Ruto has announced that an additional 600 Kenyan police officers are currently undergoing pre-deployment training and will soon be ready to serve in Haiti.

During a joint press briefing with Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille at State House, Nairobi, Ruto highlighted that the first group of Kenyan officers was deployed to Haiti on June 24, 2024, with a second contingent following shortly after, bringing the current number of deployed officers to nearly 400.

“Already, this mission is showing positive results, restoring hope and providing a glimpse of the stability that lies ahead,” Ruto said.

Kenya is at the forefront of the global response to Haiti’s urgent appeal for assistance in re-establishing safety and security.

On October 2, 2023, the UN Security Council authorized the deployment of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission to Haiti.

President Ruto noted that Kenyan officers are collaborating closely with the Haitian National Police to restore law and order, safeguard vital infrastructure, and create safe spaces for the citizens of Haiti.

“In collaboration, they have already recaptured key sites: The general hospital, the port and the National Palace. This progress stands in stark contrast to the uncertainty that once prevailed,” he added.

President Ruto praised the professionalism of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) forces and encouraged them to remain committed and steadfast in carrying out their duties in Haiti.

“The conduct of the MSS is a testament to the integrity of Kenya’s security deployments within the country and around the world, which I am certain is one of the reasons Kenya was yesterday elected to serve at the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2025-2027,” he said.

President Ruto urged global partners to expedite their contributions in terms of personnel, logistics, and financial resources to support and expand the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

He also highlighted that Kenya and Haiti have identified key areas for collaboration, including trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

“We envision a future where Kenya and Haiti, as well as the larger Caribbean region, are linked not only by shared values of democracy and the rule of law but also by dynamic economic exchanges to create jobs, spur innovation and uplift communities,” he said.