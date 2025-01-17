Ruto Announces Key Appointments In University, State Agencies

President William Ruto announced several high-profile appointments to key institutions, including university and government agencies, in a gazette notice dated January 17, 2024.

Bernard William Chitunga has been named the Chancellor of the Co-operative University of Kenya. He will serve for five years.

In the livestock sector, Mohamed Ibrahim Elmi has been appointed as the non-executive Chairperson of the National Livestock Development and Promotion Service for a three-year term.

Daniel Mwirigi M’amanja will now serve as the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) ’s non-executive Chairperson for three years.

Similarly, George Wanga will chair the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for the same duration.

Timothy Bosire has been selected to lead the Board of Directors of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) as its non-executive Chairperson.

Additionally, President Ruto appointed Edwin Sudi Wandabusi, Kadhua Jimmy Kahindi, Ahmed Kolosh Mohamed, and former Gender CS Aisha Jumwa to head various agencies. They will serve as non-executive Chairpersons of the Kenya Film Commission, Kenya Fishing Industries Corporation, Kenya Maritime Authority, and Kenya Roads Board, respectively, for three years.

Jumwa’s return to public office comes months after she was dismissed from her Cabinet role on July 11, 2024.

Her removal followed widespread Gen Z protests demanding better governance and accountability.

Before her stint as Gender CS, Jumwa had a notable political career. She served as a Member of Parliament for Malindi Constituency from 2017 to 2022 and as Kilifi County Woman Representative from 2013 to 2017. Earlier, she represented Takaungu Ward as a councilor from 1997 to 2007.

Jumwa holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Leadership and Management from the International Leadership University (ILU) and an Executive Diploma in Governance from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Mary Wanjira Kimonye was appointed to be the Vice-Chairperson of the Public Service Commission for a period of six years.

Kimonje is joined by Harun Maalim Hassan, Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki, Francis Meja, Irene Cherotich Asienga (Dr.), Boya Molu, Joan Andisi Machayo, and Francis Otieno Owino as members