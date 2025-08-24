Ruto Appoints New Chair, Member To NPSC

President William Ruto has appointed Dr. Amani Yuda Komora as the new Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and Angeline Yiamiton Siparo as a member.

Both will serve for six years.

The appointments were confirmed in a Gazette Notice dated August 22, 2025. Dr. Komora takes over leadership of the commission after being nominated by the President earlier this year.

Dr. Komora has wide experience in public service, having served as vice chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), general manager of Human Resources and Administration at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), and assistant commissioner for human resources at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

He holds a PhD in Human Resource Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Angeline Siparo joins the commission as a member, bringing her background in public health, governance, and development across Africa. She previously chaired the National AIDS Control Council between 2016 and 2022 and coordinated the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Legacy Localisation Project covering 49 countries.

Her career includes senior roles at UNAIDS, Family Health International, the Population Reference Bureau, and Oxford HR (AU/Africa CDC). She holds a Master’s degree in Counselling Psychology from USIU–Africa.

The NPSC is responsible for key functions in the police service, including recruitment, appointments, promotions, and disciplinary matters.