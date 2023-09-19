Ruto Appoints Former Uhuru CS Phyllis Kandie As Advisor

President William Ruto has appointed a former CS in retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government as an advisor.

Phyllis Kandie who was the CS for East African Affairs in the former regime has been named Commodities Market Development advisor.

Celebrating her appointment, Ms Kandie said she would undertake her newly assigned duties with diligence.

“I would like to thank HE the President for the honor he has bestowed on me to serve as his advisor, Commodities Market Development. I undertake to work diligently with all stakeholders to ensure that his vision to streamline the Agriculture sector by setting up a licensed, regulated private sector led National Commodities Exchange that shall link the Farmer to both the domestic and international markets becomes a reality,” she wrote on X.

Kandie will serve at Presidential Council of Economic Advisors which is chaired by Economist David Ndii.

In her new position, Kandie will advise and guide the President on all issues pertaining to the growth of the commodities market.

This involves giving recommendations on laws and policies that will encourage market expansion and efficiency as well as on how to reduce risks and guarantee market stability.

She served in Uhuru’s government between April 2013 to January 2018, after which she was fired and appointed as Kenya’s ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union.

Also appointed by Dr Ruto was her former colleague Charles Keter who was named an advisor on the Great Lakes Region Affairs.

Keter announced his appointment on Thursday.

“With humility, I wish to express my gratitude to H.E the President, Dr. William Ruto for appointing me as his Advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs. I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust and confidence that he has placed in me by appointing me to this role.

“I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to the development, prosperity, and stability of the Great Lakes Region under his visionary leadership,” said Keter.

