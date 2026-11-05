Ruto Awards International Leadership University Charter

President William Ruto has awarded a charter to International Leadership University (ILU), formally recognising the institution as a fully chartered university in Kenya.

The charter was awarded on Thursday, November 5, 2026, during a ceremony at State House, Nairobi.

Ruto said the recognition marked another milestone in the government’s efforts to expand access to quality higher education and create more opportunities for young people seeking university education.

He noted that ILU offers a distinctive approach to higher education by integrating academic excellence, leadership development and Christian values.

According to the President, beyond imparting knowledge, the institution plays an important role in nurturing responsible, disciplined and visionary leaders capable of making positive contributions to society.

Ruto said the government was prioritising the expansion of educational infrastructure and strengthening the university funding model to make it more student-centred and ensure equitable access to quality education.

“We are equally determined to ensure that our university education meets global standards and aligns with Kenya’s development aspirations,” he said.

The President also emphasised the importance of positioning universities as centres of research, innovation and knowledge creation rather than limiting their role to teaching and training.

“Beyond teaching and training, we envision universities as vibrant centres of research, innovation and knowledge creation. They must be at the forefront of identifying solutions to societal challenges and driving technological advancement,” Ruto said.