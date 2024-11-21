Ruto Cancels Adani JKIA Takeover And KETRACO Deal Amid Corruption Allegations

President William Ruto has directed the immediate cancellation of the Adani Group’s proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the recently concluded Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited- KETRACO deal, citing corruption concerns.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Ruto emphasized his commitment to fighting corruption, especially when credible evidence comes to light.

“I have stated in the past, and I now reiterate, that in the face of undisputed evidence or credible information on corruption, I will not hesitate to take decisive action,” Ruto said.

The president ordered the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to terminate the deals based on new information provided by investigative agencies in partner nations.

“This decision aligns with the principles of transparency and accountability enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution,” Ruto added.

Adani Group’s Legal Troubles

The cancellation follows fresh bribery charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in the United States. Adani and seven executives, including his nephew Sagar Adani, were indicted by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly orchestrating a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme to secure solar energy contracts.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) claims Adani’s group offered more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials. These contracts were reportedly projected to generate over $2 billion in profits over two decades.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa Miller said the scheme involved corruption, fraud, and obstruction of justice. “These offenses were allegedly committed at the expense of U.S. investors,” Miller said.

Shares of Adani Group companies plunged between 10% and 20% following the indictment, wiping out nearly $30 billion in market value.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations, calling them baseless. “We are a law-abiding organization committed to the highest standards of governance and compliance,” the group said in a statement.

Despite its efforts to restore its reputation following previous allegations of stock manipulation, the group continues to face scrutiny globally.