Ruto Congratulates U.S. President-Elect Trump, Discusses Stronger Kenya-U.S. Ties

President William Ruto extended his congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his recent election win during a phone call, where the two leaders discussed deepening Kenya-U.S. relations and areas of mutual interest, including trade, security, and good governance.

Ruto expressed optimism about Trump’s upcoming term, underscoring the importance of collaboration between Kenya and the U.S. on key issues.

He highlighted trade and investment as essential areas for enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations, hoping it will create job opportunities and bolster both economies.

In his statement, Ruto said, “I had a conversation with U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump this evening. I congratulated him on his election as the 47th President of the United States. We discussed areas of mutual interest that benefit the citizens of both countries, including trade, investment, security, and good governance.”

This conversation comes shortly after Trump’s victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, marking his return to the White House following a four-year absence.

The call reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Kenya and the U.S., with both leaders emphasizing a commitment to strengthening economic and security collaboration, particularly as Kenya seeks to expand trade with the U.S. and attract more American investment.

During the conversation, Ruto also briefed Trump on Kenya’s leadership role in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, a U.N.-backed peacekeeping effort to restore stability in the Caribbean nation. Ruto invited the U.S. to explore ways to collaborate on this mission, underscoring Kenya’s growing role in international peace efforts.

Further discussions took place between Ruto and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who expressed gratitude for Kenya’s contributions to the Haiti mission. Blinken and Ruto also discussed the Tumaini Peace Initiative, a Kenyan-led effort for peace in South Sudan, and emphasized the need for continued peace talks among South Sudanese leaders.

The two leaders also touched on the worsening situation in Sudan, calling for coordinated efforts to improve humanitarian access, halt conflict, and work toward a civilian-led government. Blinken additionally highlighted the importance of engaging with Kenyan civil society and youth, following recent protests in Kenya, and stressed accountability for security forces involved in protest-related violence.