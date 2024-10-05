Ruto, CSs Make New Appointments in Changes

President William Ruto has made new State appointments aimed at improving service delivery in his administration.

Among others in a gazette notice published on Friday, October 4, the Ruto appointed seven members to constitute a Selection Panel that will recruit the Vice-Chairperson and members of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

This is in line with the law that requires the PSC to consist of a Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and members appointed by the President with the approval of National Assembly.

The seven members include; Arthur Osiya, Oscar Eredi, Prof. Nura Mohammed, Grace Wairimu Kamau, Ruth Wambeti Ruraa, Nancy M. Butama, and Elizabeth Chesang. Further, former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka will take over as the Chairperson of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre for three years.

Munyaka was previously nominated for Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) at the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development, but the position was declared unconstitutional by the court.

Ruto also appointed James Ndung’u Mureu as the chairperson of the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority for three years.

Donald Murgor’s term as the chairperson of Water Resources Authority Board was extended to 2027. He was initially appointed on September last year to take over from Isaac Kuntai Kool.

In other appointments, Silas Otieno will chair the Council of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication for three years, while Joseph Kipchumba will lead the National Mining Corporation until 2027.

Bishop Joseph Kagunda was appointed to chair the Board of the Anti-Doping Agency for three years.

The bishop was at the helm of the ACK Mt. Kenya West diocese for two decades before retiring.

Ruto also appointed Joseph Kipchumba Lagat to be the Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation, for a period of three years.

Chief Justice Martha Koome announced establishment of Dagoretti Law Courts, a Magistrate’s Court that is within the supervisory jurisdiction of Kibera High Court, with effect from October 1, 2024.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi appointed Prof Muchiri Ngatia to be a member of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), for a period of three years, while his communication counterpart Margaret Ndungu named Daniel Kipkohei Rono as a member of the Board of the Communications Authority of Kenya, for a period of three years and Sella Ayimba and Ibrahim Sane to be members of the Board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, for a period of three years.

Health CS Deborah Barasa appointed Stephen Rolands Khisa Namusyule to be a member of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority, for a period of three years and Ibrahim Matende as a member of the Social Health Authority, for a period of three years while Irene Njenga will serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Research Institute, for a period of three years.

Water CS Eric Muuga named Abraham Cheruiyot to be a member of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency, for a period of three years while mining’s Hassan Joho named Jawahira Hussein Haji and David Pkeu Kapelishwa, to be members of the National Mining Corporation, for a period of three years and Micah Ekusi Lore, Stephen Longoida Labarakwe to be members of the Board of the Kenya Fisheries Service