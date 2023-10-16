Naivasha Couple Arrested After Autopsy on Body of Minor Shows He Was Tortured

A couple was arrested after an autopsy on the body of a five-year-old boy showed he was tortured in his home in Naivasha.

The postmortem was don on Saturday October 14 at the Naivasha Sub County Hospital and showed the boy had injuries on the head, testicles, and both legs caused by soft tissue trauma.

The deceased’s father had reported the boy complained of stomach complications leading to his death.

He claimed the boy died as he was being taken to hospital on October 13.

And after the autopsy, the father and his wife aged 26 were arrested ahead of planned interrogation and possible arraignment.

Police say they are investigating murder over the incident.

Meanwhile, a man hit and killed another one in a quarrel over a dog in Mau Summit area, Nakuru County.

Kennedy Too died in hospital following a hit on his head. This is after he had kicked a dog that was crossing the road near where he was.

The owner of the dog Wesley Bett aged 27 was angered and hit him on the forehead using a stick. According to police, Too collapsed and was rushed to Neema Medical Center and was later referred to Eldama Ravine Sub County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The assailant is at large and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.

