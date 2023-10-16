12 Congolese Nationals Arrested in Kapsabet for Being in the Country Illegally

At least 12 Democratic Republic of Congo nationals were at the weekend arrested in Kapsabet Town for being in the country illegally.

The aliens were produced in court and an order was issued to take them to Ugandan authorities and Kakuma refugee camp.

This follows their request. They said they did not wish to be taken back to DRC hence the order to take them to the refugee camp and Uganda.

They were all detained at the station pending repatriation.

This came as police detained 13 other Ethiopian nationals for being illegally in the country.

The first group of seven was arrested in Maktau, Taita Taveta as they waited to be assisted to cross to Tanzania. They told police they were headed for South Africa for greener jobs.

The group was aged between 15 and 25 years, police said.

They were detained ahead of arraignment and possible repatriation to their country.

Elsewhere, six Ethiopian nationals were at the weekend arrested in Kehancha, Migori County while headed for Tanzania.

The group of men were abandoned in Kiomakebe area by an agent who was ferrying them through the Kenya-Tanzania border in Isibania.

They said they were headed for South Africa and had originated Moyale border and drove through Nairobi, Narok, Kisii and to Migori before being detained on October 13.

Police said they did not have immigration documents and that they will be produced in court ahead of planned repatriation to Ethiopia.

In Malaika area, Kakamega two other Ethiopians were arrested while being ferried on a motorcycle.

The two were arrested after locals alerted police they were being ferried towards Sigalagala direction.

Police say there is a surge in such cases of Ethiopians being trafficked.

According to police, most of the aliens use the Moyale route and try their luck as they head to South Africa and the Middle East oblivious of the dangers ahead.

Tens of the aliens are usually arrested in various places in the country as they wait to be moved to their next destinations.

