Ruto defends deployment of Kenyan police to Haiti

President William Ruto defended his move to deploy police officers to gang-ravaged Haiti.

While responding to questions at the White House, Ruto said it is Kenya’s responsibility to help countries in distress.

He added that Kenya has been at the forefront in helping countries in Africa regain peace and stability and Haiti would not be an exception.

“I made a commitment to Kenyans to sort out insecurity in the North Rift, I have followed that with action. As we speak there are 3,000 military officers in the North Rift and 2,000 police officers in the North Rift,” the President said.

“We have renovated the first 15 schools and reopened 20 schools that were closed which is ongoing. We have made tremendous progress to create security at home.”

He explained that while sending the police to Haiti, the government is making progress in solving the banditry menace in the North Rift.

“Even as we were deploying troops and police officers in our own country in North Rift to sort out the banditry problem, we still deployed 1000 troops to DRC Congo because that is our neighbourhood,” Ruto said.

He added that Kenya has deployed 5,000 troops in Somalia on a peacekeeping mission.

“This deployment is equally our responsibility and Haiti should not be an exception. That is why deploying 1,000 security men to Haiti speaks to the same belief and commitment to peace and security.

Ruto said that Kenya’s participation in peace peacekeeping mission in Haiti is about Kenyan belief in peace and security of humanity.

“We don’t find that the US is committing Kenya, because the US cannot commit Kenya. I’m the President of Kenya and it is me to make that decision. It is the people of Kenya to commit their troops using their structures,” he added.

Ruto said Kenyans understand insecurity and instability anywhere in the world is instability to everyone.

A long-planned multinational security mission for Haiti led by Kenya is unlikely to deploy this week, dashing hopes in Washington, Nairobi and Port-au-Prince that the mission will begin during Ruto’s official state visit to the White House.

A delay in the procurement of armored vehicles and helicopters equipped for medical evacuations could push the deployment into early June, according to a U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details of the mission.

The official told McClatchy and the Miami Herald that Kenya, which is leading the 2,500-member security force, has agreed with the Haitian government on rules of engagement for the security personnel, who could face fierce opposition from the well-armed Haitian gangs that have taken over the country’s capital and overwhelmed local police.

But the agreement has not yet been committed to writing or submitted to the United Nations Security Council, a prerequisite for the multinational security mission, or MSS, to begin.

Aides on Capitol Hill briefed on the matter also told McClatchy and the Herald they expect the deployment to be delayed.

“The latest we’ve heard is that’s not possible” by the end of the week, said a congressional aide, who asked for anonymity to speak openly about the matter. “They are running into some stark realities in terms of equipment logistics.”

A six-member delegation from Kenya that arrived in Port-au-Prince on Monday, the same day Ruto arrived in Atlanta, found that Haiti lacks equipment to accommodate a deployment of the police officers.

Questions arose whether even the delegation itself was provided with sufficient security to assess the situation on the ground.

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Noor Gabow is leading the delegation that visited Port au Prince last year for planning and reconnaissance.

Gabow will serve as the Force Commander of the Multinational Security Support Mission and has already arrived in the gang violence-hit Caribbean country.

The US Defense Department has landed more than 37 flights in Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port au Prince since late April, local media said.

Kenyan troops will be used to guard the airport and other key installations.

The airport, along with the neighbouring Guy Malary domestic airport, had been shut to commercial and regular flights since armed gangs launched attacks on February 29 against state institutions