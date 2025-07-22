Ruto donates Sh1 million to KK Mwenyewe’s family following his death

President William Ruto donated Sh1 million to the family of the late comedian, Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as Mr. KK Mwenyewe.

The comedian died on July 15 after an illness.

The President was represented by Dennis Itumbi, Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, at a candle lighting event held in honour of KK.

After announcing the president’s donation, Itumbi requested to take the amount to the late comedian’s mother.

“The president has said even if you are saying he must go, he has given a one-million-shilling donation. When I sat here, I asked how much was remaining in the budget, and I was told it was Sh1.2 million. But with Sh1.5 million (plus Itumbi’s Sh500,000), haven’t we finished that?”

“I have requested Kafengo to allow me to take the money to the mother at home so that she can plan with it,” Itumbi said.

Nakuru governor Susan Kihika donated Sh200,000 to the family.

KK Mwenyewe died while receiving treatment at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

News of his passing broke on July 15, sparking a wave of shock and grief among fans and fellow creatives.

His death was announced by fellow comedian Kafengo.

“We are heartbroken to announce the sudden demise of Zakaria Kariuki A.k.a Mr KK Mwenyewe. He passed away yesterday evening while undergoing medical attention at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.”

He was widely celebrated for his witty impersonations of Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and had built a large following on social media through his sharp political satire.

KK gained prominence for his low-budget skits that humorously reimagined the Deputy President’s speech patterns and mannerisms. Despite the satire, his content was widely seen as respectful and reflective of broader social realities.

Fans and colleagues described him as humble, intelligent, and deeply committed to his craft. His passing comes at a time when he was considered one of the rising stars in Kenyan online comedy.

Gachagua also mourned the death of KK.