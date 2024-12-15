Ruto Extends Healthcare Taskforce Mandate By 60 Days

President William Ruto has extended the mandate of the Presidential Taskforce on Addressing Human Resources for Health by 60 days.

The extension, announced through a gazette notice dated December 13, 2024, will take effect from January 5, 2025.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces has further extended the period of the taskforce appointed vide Gazette Notice No. 3039 of 2024, for a period of sixty (60) days, with effect from the 5th January, 2025,” the gazette notice stated.

The taskforce, comprising 20 members, was initially established on July 5, 2024, to address critical challenges in the healthcare workforce.

Its primary objective is to formulate strategies and policies to enhance healthcare services in Kenya by addressing gaps in the recruitment, training, retention, and deployment of health professionals.

Khama Rogo chairs the taskforce, with Judith Guserwa serving as Vice Chairperson. Other members include Patrick Amoth, John Masasabi, Toseef Din, Wilson Aruasa, Doreen Rhoda Kanyua, Dennis Miskellah, Francis Wafula, Habiba Mohammed, Lucy Mburu, Collins Kiprono, Victor Miseda, Christine Okoth, and six others.

President Ruto emphasized the importance of equitable and affordable healthcare, free from corruption, as a cornerstone of Kenya’s social and economic aspirations. He highlighted persistent challenges in healthcare management, including fragmentation and misalignment between national and county governments in managing healthcare personnel.

“The management of human resources for health is a shared function between the two levels of government. However, challenges such as fragmentation and a disconnect in healthcare management have hindered progress,” Ruto noted.

The taskforce is expected to assess and address challenges related to recruitment, replacement, training, and retention of healthcare workers.

It will provide recommendations on legal, policy, administrative, and institutional reforms to bolster the healthcare workforce.

Additionally, the team will advise on the framework for employing 20,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and clinical officers, to address the pressing doctor-to-patient ratio.

The taskforce will also review the performance of Kenya’s healthcare workforce and propose improvements to ensure the sector is equipped to meet the country’s evolving needs.

The findings and recommendations will be submitted to the President and the Ministry of Health, setting the stage for significant reforms in Kenya’s healthcare system.