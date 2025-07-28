Ruto Holds Talks With Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Ahead Of UN Food Systems Summit

President William Ruto met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the National Palace in Addis Ababa ahead of the United Nations Food Systems Summit.

Ruto described the relationship between Kenya and Ethiopia as deep and historically strong, anchored in neighbourly ties and firm diplomatic cooperation. He noted that the two countries continue to work closely to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

“Our ties are anchored on the Special Status Agreement signed in 2012, which serves as a framework for enhanced cooperation in infrastructure development, energy, trade and investment, and regional integration,” said the President.

The summit brings together global leaders to assess progress and set new targets for transforming food systems to support sustainable development and respond to climate challenges.

President Ruto is expected to deliver Kenya’s national statement at the summit, reaffirming the country’s commitment to food systems that promote environmental sustainability and economic growth.

He will also take part in high-level sessions and hold several bilateral meetings with key leaders, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

These discussions will focus on boosting bilateral ties, strengthening regional integration, and enhancing cooperation in food security, trade, climate action, and development.

The summit is part of global efforts to speed up progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals through inclusive and resilient food systems.