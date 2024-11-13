Ruto Mourns Murang’a MCA Wainaina 

President William Ruto Wednesday November 13 led other Kenyans and leaders in mourning death of Murang’a County Member of Assembly Mark Wainaina.

He described him as a friendly and witty person with immense potential.

”We mourn the death of a hardworking and promising leader. Mark Wainaina, the nominated Member of the County Assembly of Murang’a, was friendly, witty and with immense potential that inspired the growth of the UDA Party. Our thoughts are with the family and all those who knew him at this sad time. Rest In Peace Mheshimiwa,” Ruto said.

Wainaina, died while undergoing treatment for an ailment that had dragged him for a while.

Wainaina’s best friend identified as Amos Mwangi, who is also the chairperson of the Murang’a High School Alumni, announced his demise noting that he passed away peacefully.

”It is with a heavy heart that I share the news I never thought I’d have to write: we have lost my best friend, Hon. Mark Wainaina. Despite his incredible fight and the tireless efforts of the medical team, Mark passed away peacefully, as confirmed by the final ECG report today,” Wainaina’s best friend shared.

The politician’s death was announced after the doctors attending to him confirmed that the final electrocardiogram (ECG) test, a process used to record the electrical signals in the heart, showed that he was no longer alive.

“We are profoundly grateful for the unwavering support, prayers, and love you have shown during this difficult journey. Mark was a true fighter, but God, in His wisdom, called him home,” Mwangi added.

Wainaina was diagnosed with a severe pulmonary disease that had caused his lungs to fail, prompting the family to take him to the hospital.

Wainaina, who was a nominated MCA, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at one of the hospitals after his condition worsened.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata had organized a fundraising for Wainaina.

“The Murang’a County Assembly Members Caucus invites you to a fundraising dinner in aid of one of our Members, Hon. Mark G. Wainaina who has been diagnosed with a severe pulmonary disease that has caused both of his lungs to fail,’’ Kang’ata shared.

Members of the County Assembly where Wainaina served as a nominated MCA for the Wangu ward led by Sharleen Wambui condoled the family.