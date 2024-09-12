Ruto Off to Germany for Two-day Official Visit

President William left Kenya on Thursday September 12 evening for a two-day official visit to Germany aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Nairobi and Berlin.

Ruto’s itinerary includes, among other activities, attending and witnessing the signing of the Kenya-Germany Agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership.

The agreement seeks to establish a framework for cooperation on labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, employment, and the welfare of employees, as well as for the readmission and return of citizens.

Ruto will also attend and address the 2024 “Bürgerfest” festival themed “Pamoja – Stronger Together”, State House said.

Kenya is the festival’s official partner country, marking the first time a non-European country has been selected for the role. The festival is scheduled for 13th and 14th September.

“This partnership offers a unique platform to showcase Kenya’s rich cultural heritage to the German public. Cultural exchange has been the cornerstone of our connection, with institutions like the Goethe-Institut in Nairobi playing a crucial role in promoting German culture in Kenya since 1963,” State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement on Thursday.

“President Ruto will also hold bilateral discussions with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. These meetings will focus on deepening cooperation on areas of mutual interest.”

Further, the head of state will hold discussions with leading German business figures centred on augmenting trade and investment opportunities between Nairobi and Berlin.

“The CEOs of major companies such as Mercedes Benz, YouTube, and AIDA Cruises are expected to participate in the forum. Germany is a leading foreign direct investor given the presence of over 100 German companies in the country, with investments worth Ksh.150 billion. Nairobi hosts the largest office globally for the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the regional office of Germany’s top trade promotion agency, AHK.”

Ruto’s visit is expected to create more opportunities for Kenyan youth, enhance educational and vocational prospects, increase cultural visibility, and strengthen economic ties, the statement added.

“The Citizen’s Festival will significantly raise the visibility of Kenyan culture in Germany, fostering greater appreciation and understanding while promoting tourism and cultural exchanges. In the last financial year, Kenya attracted 81,359 German tourists compared to 66,064 in the previous year marking a 23.2% growth. This Festival presents an opportunity to further grow German tourist arrivals in the country,” he said.

“The visit will promote investment opportunities in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and the creative economy, positioning Kenya as a prime destination for German investors. This visit not only reaffirms the strong ties between Kenya and Germany but also opens new avenues for cooperation that will benefit the people of both nations.”