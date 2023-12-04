fbpx
    Ruto Off to India for Two-day Visit

    President William Ruto departed Dubai for India on Sunday for a series of meeting.

    Ruto embarked on the two-day State visit to India today following successful advocacy for Kenya and Africa’s climate agenda at the UN Climate Conference (COP 28) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

    Bilateral discussions with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will span crucial areas such as agriculture, trade, and investment promotion, forging healthcare partnerships, particularly in pharmaceutical production and capacity building.

    State House said they will also discuss collaboration in education, ICT, maritime affairs, and renewable energy.

    The talks will lead to the signing of several memoranda of understanding that will strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

    Ruto will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, and address a trade and investment forum highlighting the immense potential for economic cooperation between India and Kenya.

    The visit marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Kenya and India, providing a platform for collaborative initiatives and contributing to mutual benefits for the two nations and peoples.

    The trip comes at a time when the president is under pressure for his international trips which have hit 42 since he took over.

     

